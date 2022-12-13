Arrive early, carry just one hand baggage: Airlines

Arrive early, carry just one hand baggage: Airlines tell passengers amid congestion at airports

The country's largest airline IndiGo has asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 13 2022, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 20:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

With passengers continuing to experience long waiting hours at Delhi and other airports, airlines have asked them to reach early, do web check-in and carry only one piece of hand baggage for faster movement.

The country's largest airline IndiGo has asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures.

In recent weeks, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital has been witnessing long queues and crowds amid rising air traffic.

Authorities have put in place an action plan, including reducing the number of flights during peak hours, to deal with the situation. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also inspected the arrangements at the airport here on Monday.

Amid congestion, Vistara is asking its passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to domestic as well as international flights.

Delhi airport is experiencing high footfalls and the check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual, as per the advisory tweeted by IndiGo.

"Passengers are requested to reach the airport at least 3.5 hrs prior to domestic departures, and to carry only 01 piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kgs for a smooth security check. Please ensure that you complete your web check-in for added convenience," it said.

Citing high footfalls at airport terminals, SpiceJet has issued an advisory to passengers asking them to reach early and carry not more than one hand baggage of up to 7 kilograms only.

About Delhi airport, the carrier said due to high footfalls, check-in and boarding is expected to take much longer than usual.

Regarding Mumbai airport, SpiceJet has advised passengers for domestic flights to reach "2.5 hours prior to flight departure time and 3.5 hours prior for international travel".

Passengers have also been asked to complete web check-in and keep boarding pass along with identification proof in hand for faster and seamless experience.

On Tuesday too, many passengers took to social media to complain about chaos and long waiting hours at the Delhi airport.

