Audi to hike vehicle prices by up to 3% from January

Audi to hike vehicle prices by up to 3% from January

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2021, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 21:55 ist
Audi recently launched a newer variant of its Q5 SUV. Credit: Special Arrangement

German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday announced a price increase of up to 3 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1 next year, owing to a rise in input and operational costs.

The company currently sells models like A4, A6, A8 L, Q2, Q5, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback, RS 7, RS Q8, e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT in the country.

"The Audi India strategy focuses on a sustainable business model. To offset rising input and operational costs, a price correction is necessary.

“The new price range of our select vehicles will ensure the brand's premium price positioning thereby, assuring sustainable growth both for the brand and our dealer partners," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

Continuing focus on customer centricity, the company has ensured that the impact is as minimal as possible, he added.

Audi India has launched nine new products in 2021, including five all-electric cars.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Audi India
Business News
DH Auto

What's Brewing

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 