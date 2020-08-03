Bajaj Auto sales drop 33% to 2,55,832 units in July

Bajaj Auto sales drop 33% to 2,55,832 units in July

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2020, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 11:17 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 33 percent fall in its total sales at 2,55,832 units in July 2020.

The company had sold 3,81,530 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales in July this year were at 1,58,976 units as against 2,05,470 units, down 23 percent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 2,38,556 units, a decline of 26 percent, as compared to 3,22,210 sold in July last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales were at 17,276 units as against 59,320 units in the same month last year, down 71 percent, the company said.

Exports in July declined 45 percent to 96,856 units as against 1,76,060 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bajaj Auto
Motorcycle
Exports
Business News
Economy
Global market

What's Brewing

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for US election

Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for US election

NASA astronauts splash down after 19-hour journey home

NASA astronauts splash down after 19-hour journey home

 