Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by 0.15% across tenors

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 09 2020, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 21:25 ist
People walk out from Bank of Baroda in New Delhi, India. (Credit: Reuters)

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Thursday announced to cut marginal cost of funds based lending rate by 0.15 per cent across all tenors, which will bring down cost of consumer loans.

"The bank has revised marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from April 12, 2020," Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

The one-year tenor-- which is the benchmark for all consumer loans such as auto, retail, housing -- has been reduced to 8 per cent from 8.15 per cent.

Among others, from overnight to six-month tenor loans, the MCLR has been cut to 7.40-7.85 per cent, the bank said.

This follows country's largest lender SBI's MCLR cut earlier this week by 35 basis points or 0.35 per cent across tenors.

Stock of Bank of Baroda closed 5.28 per cent down at Rs 50.85 apiece on the BSE. 

