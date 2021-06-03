Bharti Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has deployed additional 20 MHz spectrum in the 2300 MHz band in Haryana to deliver better network experience to its customers.

The additional spectrum will bolster high-speed data capacity in its network and enable improved network availability and data speeds in urban and rural areas, a company statement said.

The deployment also allows Airtel to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes as well as increase footprint in villages as more people access high speed data services, the statement added.

"With the highest spectrum holding at 71.2 MHz in Haryana, Airtel is well positioned to meet the surging demand for high-speed data," Manu Sood, Hub CEO – Upper North, Bharti Airtel said.

With the addition of this fresh spectrum acquired during the latest spectrum auctions, Airtel has the largest spectrum bank of 71.2 MHz in Haryana, the statement said.

Airtel has over 53.8 lakh customers in Haryana and its network covers 97.57 per cent of population of the state, the statement added.