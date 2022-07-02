Bill Gates encourages jobseekers by sharing 48-year-old resume on LinkedIn

An impressive resume is essential for all job seekers but creating the perfect one can be very difficult to do. So, business magnate Bill Gates decided to provide job seekers with some inspiration.

Gates created a buzz online on Friday when he shared his resume from 48 years ago during his first year at Harvard. The one-page CV showed his student life had a lot of accomplishments.

Sharing the post, Gates wrote: "Whether you’re a recent grad or a college dropout, I’m sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago."

The resume showed the Microsoft founder had taken courses in operating systems structure, database management and computer graphics.

LinkedIn responded to Gates's post and said: "Everyone starts somewhere."

The comments under his post were filled with notes of gratitude and some even "hired" Gates for the position.

“Hired! We work remotely but Mondays you are required to come to the office. 90K a year (Standard USD, NO Bitcoins, pure ol' green bills) plus a Dental plan. Can you start next Wednesday?” said one user.

Some expressed surprise that Gates mentioned his height and weight in the resume.

"Hi Bill, it is interesting how much personal information was placed on the resume regarding height, weight, etc. back then. Thanks for sharing!” wrote another user.

Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is followed by over 35 million people on LinkedIn.