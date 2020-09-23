Biocon appoints Anupam Jindal as Chief Financial Officer

Biocon appoints Anupam Jindal as CFO

  • Sep 23 2020, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 15:33 ist
Biopharmaceuticals company Biocon Ltd has announced that Anupam Jindal has been appointed as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining the Bengaluru-headquartered company, Jindal worked with the Vedanta Group of companies for 22 years, where he held the position of Group Chief Financial Officer at Sterlite Technologies Ltd, according to a Biocon statement.

Biocon's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Siddharth Mittal said, "We are pleased to have Anupam join us at this crucial phase of our growth, as we expand our portfolio and enter new geographies, to address patient needs for affordable, high-quality medicines."

