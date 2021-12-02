Biocon gets USFDA nod for generic product

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2021, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 22:14 ist
USFDA. Credit: Reuters Photo

Biotechnology major Biocon on Thursday said its unit has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product.

Biocon Pharma, a subsidiary of the company, has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Mycophenolic Acid, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The product is indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients receiving a kidney transplant and is available in 180mg and 360mg strengths.

This approval further adds to Biocon's portfolio of vertically integrated complex drug products, the company noted.

Business News
Biocon
USFDA

