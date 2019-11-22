Bitcoin plummets to a 6-month low on China crackdown

Reuters
Reuters, LONDON,
  • Nov 22 2019, 19:42pm ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2019, 19:53pm ist
A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens is displayed in this picture. (Reuters Photo)

Bitcoin slumped to a six-month low on Friday after China's central bank launched a fresh crackdown on cryptocurrency, warning of the risks from issuing and trading digital coins.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, fell 9% to $6,929, its lowest since May, and was last down 6% at $7,134.

The People's Bank of China's Shanghai headquarters had said it would tackle a resurgence of illegal activities around virtual currencies, cautioning investors not to confuse crypto with blockchain technology.

