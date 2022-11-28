BSE gets Sebi nod to name Ramamurthy as CEO

BSE gets Sebi nod to name Ramamurthy as CEO

More details are awaited

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 28 2022, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 19:50 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

BSE Ltd said on Monday that Sebi has approved naming Sundararaman Ramamurthy as its chief executive officer.

Business News
BSE
Sebi

