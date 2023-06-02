CBI books ITNL for 'loss' to Canara bank-led consortium

CBI books IL&FS Transportation Limited for 'causing loss' of over Rs 6,524 Cr to Canara Bank-led consortium

The loan account was declared a non-performing asset in 2018 and subsequently, categorised as 'fraud' in 2021

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2023, 20:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 20:37 ist
Logo of IL&FS. Credit: Reuters Photo

The CBI has filed an FIR against IL&FS Transportation Network Limited and its then directors for allegedly causing a loss of more than Rs 6,524 crore to a Canara Bank-led consortium, officials said on Friday.

In its FIR, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Mumbai-based IL&FS Transportation Network Limited (ITNL) and its directors Karunakaran Ramchand, Deepak Das Gupta, Mukund Gajanan Sapre and then chief financial officer (CFO) Dilip Lalchand Bhatia for alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating as well as under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Also Read | RBI imposes Rs 2.92 cr penalty on Canara Bank

It is alleged that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat 19 banks under multiple banking arrangements (the Canara Bank being the largest lender).

The loan account was declared a non-performing asset (NPA) in 2018 and subsequently, categorised as "fraud" in 2021.

In its complaint to the CBI, which became the basis for the FIR, the Canara Bank has alleged that the accused misappropriated the sanctioned credit facilities through cheating, diversion of funds, circular transactions between related and sister concerns and misrepresentation of books of income and expenditures.

The CBI has alleged that the accused caused a wrongful loss, amounting to Rs 6,524 crore, to the consortium and wrongfully enriched themselves.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Canara Bank
IL&FS
CBI
Central Bureau of Investigation

Related videos

What's Brewing

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

Delhi Police's 'purr-fect' reply to Elon Musk's tweet

Delhi Police's 'purr-fect' reply to Elon Musk's tweet

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

 