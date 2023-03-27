Chinese commerce minister in talks with Tim Cook

Chinese commerce minister in talks with Apple boss Tim Cook

Cook was in Beijing over the weekend to attend the government-organised China Development Forum

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Mar 27 2023, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 16:27 ist
Tim Cook in China. Credit: Reuters Photo

Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao met Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday and exchanged views on the company's development in China, the commerce ministry said.

The two talked about stabilising industrial and supply chains, the ministry said, adding that Wang told Cook China is willing to provide a good environment and services for foreign companies including Apple.

Cook was in Beijing over the weekend to attend the government-organised China Development Forum.

Wang told Cook that China unswervingly promotes a high-level opening-up of rules, regulations, management, standards and other systems, the ministry added.

The minister also had meetings with the leaders of several other international companies over the past few days, including Pfizer, BMW and Qualcomm.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
World news
Apple
Tim Cook
China
Beijing

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s film magic

'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s film magic

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?

DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

 