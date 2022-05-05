Chipmaker MaxLinear to buy Silicon Motion Technology in $3.8 billion deal

Chipmaker MaxLinear to buy Silicon Motion Technology

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 05 2022, 19:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay

Chipmaker MaxLinear Inc said on Thursday it will buy Taiwan-based Silicon Motion Technology for $3.8 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

The offer price of $114.34 per share is at a 41 per cent premium to Silicon Motion's close on Wednesday, when the deal talks were reported.

Qualcomm rival MediaTek Thad was also interested in buying Silicon Motion, according to media reports.

Silicon Motion, which makes NAND flash controllers, has been working with advisers and holding talks with potential suitors amid takeover interest, Bloomberg News reported in April. 

Business News
Chip

