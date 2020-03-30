CII Karnataka sets up taskforce to work with govt on COVID-19; extends financial support

The Karnataka chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has set up a taskforce to work closely with the government for containing the spread of COVID-19. A high-level delegation of CII led by its Chairman Sandeep Singh and Vice Chairman Ramesh Ramudurai met the state chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar on Monday and assured the support of the industry to the government in its fight to contain the deadly virus.

The CII has assured its support on the ground, in the form of donations of medicines, personal protective gear, diagnostic test kits, and financial support. The government along with the industry has been proactively taking the efforts to understand the requirements and the support needed, the CII said in a statement.

It also shared a report on industry recommendations which outlines the impact on each sector and possible steps to address the challenges with the department of industries and commerce and the government of Karnataka.

CII has also set up a fund for MSMEs to tackle the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak. MSMEs and exports have been an area of priority and policy advocacy is being done to help the sectors.

A meeting for ecommerce companies was conducted with Commissioner Industries to understand their modus operandi and help them operate during the tough times.

CII has been extending help to the companies covered under exempted items to facilitate their movement across the state.

CII has also set up a helpline for assisting the members and connecting them to the right departments for their queries to be handled and closed.

Regular updates are available on the CII’s website in terms assistances provided to their members, which could be a learning platform for other industries with similar issues.