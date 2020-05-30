Coronavirus Lockdown: Hyundai exports 5,000 cars after resuming production

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Saturday said it has exported 5,000 cars after resuming production at its massive plant near Chennai on May 8. The export of the cars, the company said, reinforces its commitment to support the country’s ‘Make in India’ vision.

HMIL is one of the largest car manufacturers in the country and has so far exported over three million units from its plant in Irungattukottai, 50 km from here. It rolled out the 3 millionth car from the plant on January 30 this year.

The company, which shut its plant on March 23, resumed operations on May 8 and rolled out 200 cars on the very same day.

“We have once again made a humble beginning towards normalcy by exporting more than 5,000 units in May 2020. This is a testimony of Hyundai’s resilient efforts towards localisation and to accentuate economic recovery,” S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said in a statement here.

He said HMIL began its export operations in India in 1999 with an objective to propagate ‘Make in India – Made for the World’. “In line with our global strategy, we have now exported more than 3 million vehicles to 88 countries which reaffirm our commitment to the country,” he added.

With a market share of 26 percent in 2019 to the total exports of passenger cars from India, Hyundai has made a significant contribution to the Indian automobile industry, the company said. The ‘Made-In-India’ cars are exported to 88 countries spread across four continents - Latin America (33), Africa (28), Asia Pacific (26) and Europe (1).