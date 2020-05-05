Sebi extends reduced cut-off time for MFs subscription

Coronavirus Lockdown: Sebi extends reduced cut-off time for MFs subscription, redemption till further notice

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2020, 17:44 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 17:44 ist
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters building in Mumbai (Reuters Photo)

Market regulator Sebi has decided to extend the reduced cut-off time for subscription and redemption of mutual funds, including liquid and overnight schemes, till further notice, amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the revised timings were effective from April 7 to April 30.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The move follows the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extending reduced trading hours for debt market.

"Sebi has decided to extend the reduced cut-off timing for both subscription and redemption of mutual fund schemes till further notice," according to a communication from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

For subscriptions to liquid and overnight schemes, the regulator has revised the time to 12.30 pm, while the same for other schemes is 1 pm.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

With respect to the redemption of liquid, overnight and other mutual funds, Sebi has revised the timing to 1 pm.

In separate statements, BSE and NSE also announced the revised timings.

Liquid funds invest in cash assets such as treasury bills, certificates of deposit and commercial paper for shorter horizon and overnight funds invest in securities with maturity of one day.

Industry body Amfi had advised investors to transact through various online modes such as mobile applications and websites among others.

On Thursday, the RBI extended the truncated trading hours of debt as well as currency markets till further notice.

"In view of persisting operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks warranting continuing restrictions on movement, work from home arrangements and business continuity plans, it has been decided that the amended trading hours ie, from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm for RBI-regulated markets...shall be extended till further notice," it said.

The government on Friday announced that a "limited" lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4 but some activities would be allowed after classifying areas into Red, Orange and Green zones. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Sebi
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Mutual Funds
Reserve Bank of India
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Coronavirus-afflicted 2020 looks much like 1918

Coronavirus-afflicted 2020 looks much like 1918

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

 