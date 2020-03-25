COVID-19 Lockdown: NPCI urges all to go digital

Coronavirus Lockdown: Urging all to go digital, NPCI affirms payments systems will be running in lockdown

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 25 2020, 19:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 19:33 ist

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday said it has improvised its business continuity plan to ensure that payment systems in the country are up and running during the coronavirus lockdown.

It also urged more people to use digital payments in order to reduce the risk of social contact that causing currency notes entails.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

“Our business continuity plan is resilient and has been improvised to meet the challenging requirements for COVID 19, across all our payment systems. Specifically, the infrastructure will support the additional load and challenges on the United Payments Interface (UPI) platform,” NPCI managing director and chief executive Dilip Asbe said. 

"We urge all service providers of essential services and consumers to switch to digital payments methods to stay protected,” he added.

He said the NPCI is working with state governments to ensure that more number of vendors on-board the digital payments 

The body has fast tracked the onboarding system on UPI or UPI-QR to make it totally contactless and fully online and Vendors do not have to compromise on self-isolation guidelines to complete this essential tasks, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
digital payments
NPCI
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 Lockdown: 4 weddings and a pandemic

COVID-19 Lockdown: 4 weddings and a pandemic

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

 