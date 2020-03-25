COVID-19 impact: MRF, Maxxis India suspend production till April 14

Tyre makers MRF and Maxxis India on Wednesday announced temporary shutdown of their plants in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"In view of the nationwide lockdown for a period of 21 days, the operations of our head office, sales offices and plants across India will remain shut until the lockdown is lifted," MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The expected financial impact of this is not ascertainable at this stage, it added.

Similarly, Maxxis India said it has suspended manufacturing operations at its Sanand facility till April 14, 2020 in view of the lockdown to contain the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Apollo Tyres and Ceat also announced plant closure due to coronavirus outbreak.