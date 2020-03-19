COVID-19: Infosys to evacuate 10,000 trainees from its training unit in Mysuru

As a precaution against the COVID-19 outbreak, IT major Infosys on Wednesday decided to evacuate about 10,000 trainees from its Global Education Centre in Mysuru. In what is said to be the largest evacuation of people within India at one go since the outbreak of Covid-19, the company has sought support from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

To help the trainees reach home in various states across the country, KSRTC has not only set up five counters at Infosys’ Global Training Centre in Mysuru but has also begun operating buses to various destinations in southern India and to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

According to KSRTC officials, 21 buses have been deployed for the evacuation at Mysuru. “From Mysuru, buses will ferry trainees to destinations like Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kottayam and Hyderabad.

Separate Flybuses will operate between KIA and Mysuru as well for those hailing from northern and northeastern parts of the country,” the official said. The corporation said it will complete the process in three days.

Till Wednesday evening, as many as 434 trainees booked tickets worth close to Rs 3 lakh on buses to 20 different destinations. There are nearly 10,000 trainees undergoing training at the IT major’s training facility in Mysuru.

An employee of Infosys at Mysuru, requesting anonymity, said, “The company, as a precaution in the wake of Covid-19, has decided to send back trainees home.”

He declined to disclose more information. Neither higher officials of the company nor its public relations wing was available for a

comment.