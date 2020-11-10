Deutsche Post says it is ready to distribute Covid-19 vaccine

German logistics group Deutsche Post AG said on Tuesday it is well prepared to distribute potential vaccines against Covid-19 and is talking to pharmaceutical companies and governments on the details, including the need for cooling.
The comments come after Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday became the first drugmakers to release successful trial data, saying their vaccine was shown to be more than 90% effective.
Read: Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in Covid-19 battle
Deutsche Post said its contract logistics division operates more than 180 locations worldwide, tailored to the needs of the pharmaceutical industry, where sensitive medical products can be stored and packaged at different temperatures.
"Distribution will not fail because of logistics," Chief Executive Frank Appel told journalists.
BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin told Reuters on Monday that the genetic compound would have to be shipped and centrally stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius.
For transport to and at the site of administration it can be kept for up to five days at fridge temperatures, Sahin said, adding he was confident logistics would work very well.
