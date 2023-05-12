DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India over pilot allowing female freind into cockpit

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh for lapses in addressing "safety sensitive issue" related to the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend in the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27.
Besides, the licence of the pilot who operated the flight has been suspended for three months, the regulator said in a statement.
