DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India over pilot allowing female freind into cockpit

Woman in cockpit case: DGCA fines Air India Rs 30 lakh

The licence of the pilot who operated the flight has been suspended for three months, the regulator said in a statement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2023, 20:00 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 20:01 ist
Air India planes. Credit: PTI Photo

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh for lapses in addressing "safety sensitive issue" related to the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend in the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27.

Besides, the licence of the pilot who operated the flight has been suspended for three months, the regulator said in a statement.

Business News
Air India
DGCA

