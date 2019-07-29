DoT issues guidelines for 5G trials

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued guidelines for 5G trials across all available spectrum bands indicating to allocate up to 400 MHz of radio waves for experiments.

The DoT has fixed a uniform fee of Rs 5,000 for the trial licence. However, its validity will range between 3 month and 2 years, depending on the purpose for which the trial is being conducted.

For 5G service trials, "quantum of the spectrum as may be necessary and/or can be justified to demonstrate technological capabilities. For example, typical values may be up to 100 megahertz in 3.5 GHz (gigahertz) band, 400 Mhz in 26 GHz band and other potential millimetre bands," the guidelines dated July 23 said.

The government has plans to conduct spectrum auction for 5G services by the end of this year to enable the roll-out of commercial services using the technology in 2020.

Indian entities involved in research and development (R&D), manufacturing, telecom operators and academia for the purpose of R&D and experimentation can get licence for a period of "up to two years, renewable on case to case basis by WPC (wireless planning and coordination), subject to truncation to prevent interference to licensed operations".

The department has set a deadline for itself to grant permits for the trails between 4 and 8 weeks. After the expiry of the deadline, the applicant will be required to send a notice for trial if the DoT has not given any response.

If the applicant does not receive any reply within two weeks after giving the application, it will be deemed approval.

Indian entities can also apply for a trial licence for showing demonstration of the product in the country, according to the guidelines.

The guidelines bar companies from offering any commercial service using the trial licence.