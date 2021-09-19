Dunzo to conduct trials of drone vaccine delivery

Dunzo consortium to conduct trials of vaccine delivery through drones

The trials will begin on September 20 in Vikarabad, Telagana and shall continue till September 25

IANS
IANS,
  • Sep 19 2021, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 11:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Dunzo Med Air consortium will conduct drone trials for the 'Medicine from Sky' initiative of the Telangana government from Monday.

Accordingly, drone delivery tech firm, 'Skye Air' that focuses on an end-to-end ecosystem for UAV based logistics will be conducting this as a part of the 'Dunzo Med Air' consortium led by the hyper local giant, 'Dunzo Digital'.

The trials will begin on September 20 in Vikarabad, Telagana and shall continue till September 25 during which several healthcare logistics related cases will be demonstrated.

Also Read | Project to test drone delivery of medicines, vaccines launched in Telangana

On its part, Skye Air said it will conduct around 50 flights all delivering vaccines.

These BVLOS 'Beyond Visual Line of Sight' trials will deliver vaccines up to 12 km within an expected time frame of 18 minutes.

Each drone will carry vaccines in temperature-controlled boxes.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dunzo
Drones
Business News
Telangana

What's Brewing

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Sport and culture: An evolutionary tale

Sport and culture: An evolutionary tale

Karnataka rolls the dice: Game over for online betting?

Karnataka rolls the dice: Game over for online betting?

Elon Musk soars while Bezos sues in the new space race

Elon Musk soars while Bezos sues in the new space race

DH Toon | Hygiene steps to keep communal virus at bay

DH Toon | Hygiene steps to keep communal virus at bay

 