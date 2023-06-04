EESL targets to deploy 10 million energy-efficient fans in India

The Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has set a goal of deploying 10 million energy-efficient fans across India as part of a major programme.

TEESL, a joint venture of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) NTPC Limited, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation, and POWERGRID, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Ministry of Power, has drawn up ambitious plans for this purpose.

The EESL, in partnership with the Collaborative Labelling and Appliance Standards Programme (CLASP), also held a meeting last week to discuss the plans, with the goal of expediting the adoption of energy-efficient fans in India.

EESL has been actively promoting the use of energy-efficient appliances such as LED bulbs, tube lights, and high-performance fans.

Notably, ceiling fans account for around 40 per cent of total residential power use, which in turn accounts for more than a quarter of total electricity consumption in the country. Almost 20 per cent of total domestic power usage may be reduced by replacing all ceiling fans with their efficient versions available today.

“Ceiling fans are one of the most widely used household appliances in India. Fans are also amongst the leading contributors to electricity consumption. At EESL, our endeavor is to ensure easy and affordable access to energy efficiency solutions. We now aim to procure/ distribute energy-efficient fans that consume 60 per cent less energy than conventional fans and make them affordable and accessible to every household. Switching to these fans will help in securing an energy-conscious and sustainable future for all,” said Venkatesh Dwivedi, Group Executive Director, EESL.

Bishal Thapa, Senior Director – India, CLASP, pointed out, “Fans are a critical cooling appliance for millions across India and around the world. Replacing all of India's residential ceiling fans with super-efficient models can save a remarkable 15 per cent of residential power consumption annually. Energy efficient fans have the potential to increase access, reduce energy use as well as carbon emissions."

Meanwhile, Milind Deore, Secretary, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), said, “The demand for cooling is expected to surge with the rising temperatures. This in turn will increase the burden on power generation and transmission systems. Adoption of energy-efficient fans is crucial for improving indoor comfort, lowering costs, reducing peak demand, and driving environmental sustainability. EESL’s energy-efficient fans thus hold multiple benefits for individuals, communities, and the nation as a whole."