Forex reserves decline by $4 bn to $603.93 billion

Forex reserves decline by $4 bn to $603.93 billion on slide in gold assets

The forex kitty had surged by $3.074 billion to a record high of $608.081 billion in the previous reporting week

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 25 2021, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 18:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Sliding from a lifetime high, India's forex reserves declined by $4.148 billion to reach $603.933 billion for the week ended June 18 due to a fall in gold and currency assets, RBI data showed on Friday.

The forex kitty had surged by $3.074 billion to a record high of $608.081 billion in the previous reporting week.

The foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, declined by $1.918 billion to $561.540 billion for the reporting week, as per data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

After a $490 million rise in the previous week, the gold reserves declined by $2.170 billion to $35.931 billion, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $14 million to $1.499 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also decreased by $46 million to $4.965 billion in the reporting week, the data showed. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Forex
US dollar
RBI

What's Brewing

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

Nigerian artists and entrepreneurs bank on crypto-art

Nigerian artists and entrepreneurs bank on crypto-art

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Best Entries So Far 2021

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Best Entries So Far 2021

HK artists revive city's bygone era with miniatures

HK artists revive city's bygone era with miniatures

'Ray' series review: Makes for a decent watch

'Ray' series review: Makes for a decent watch

Pets abandoned in huge numbers amid Covid second wave

Pets abandoned in huge numbers amid Covid second wave

Is the forced contraception alleged by Britney legal?

Is the forced contraception alleged by Britney legal?

 