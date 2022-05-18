Future Enterprises defaults on NCDs interest payment

Future Enterprises defaults on Rs 1.06 crore interest payment for NCDs

The latest default is on the interest of securities issued for a sum of Rs 23 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 18 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 21:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Debt-ridden Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) on Wednesday said it has defaulted on payment of interest of Rs 1.06 crore for its non-convertible debentures.

The due date for payment was May 17, 2022, FEL said in a regulatory filing.

"The Company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures...," it said.

The Kishore Biyani-led Future group firm has defaulted on several payments in last three months.

The latest default is on the interest of securities issued for a sum of Rs 23 crore.

FEL has defaulted on interest payment for the period between November 11, 2021 to May 16, 2022, it said.

The debentures are secured and have a coupon rate of 9.28 per cent per annum.

Last month, FEL had informed the exchanges about a default of Rs 2,835.65 crore towards its consortium of banks. Its due date was March 31, 2022.

FEL was part of the 19 group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of a 24,713 crore deal announced in August 2020.

The deal was called off by the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd last month.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Future Enterprises
Business News

What's Brewing

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

Fashion technology takes big strides

Fashion technology takes big strides

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

The metaverse is coming, but we still don’t trust AI

The metaverse is coming, but we still don’t trust AI

Global pollution kills 90 lakh people a year: Study

Global pollution kills 90 lakh people a year: Study

DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!

DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!

 