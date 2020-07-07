Germany agrees to make financing of exports easier

Germany agrees on measures to make financing of exports easier

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Jul 07 2020, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 16:54 ist
Cars intended for export wait at the port for loading, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues in Bremerhaven, Germany, April 24, 2020. Credits: Reuters Photo

Germany's Economy Ministry said on Tuesday the government has decided on a package of measures to make the financing of export business easier as it seeks to revive the industry's prospects due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The package includes reduced fees for Hermes guarantees for exports, improved financing conditions for new export businesses such as reduced down payments and delayed repayments, as well as better refinancing possibilities for export financing banks.

"We are taking the burden away from companies that are suddenly and through no fault of their own faced with existential challenges," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a statement.

"At the same time, we are creating new incentives abroad to sell goods and order services from Germany."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Germany
Exports
Export

What's Brewing

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

 