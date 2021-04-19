Gold jumps Rs 411; silver gains Rs 338

Gold rallied by Rs 411 to Rs 47,291 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday reflecting strong buying in the global precious metal and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,880 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained Rs 338 to Rs 68,335 per kilogram from Rs 67,997 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee slumped 52 paise to 74.87 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,787 per ounce and silver was quoting marginally higher at $26.08 per ounce.

"Gold prices rallied on weaker dollar and fall in US bond yields," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, "Gold continues to edge higher, hovering near a seven-week peak hit in the previous session, as a softer dollar and a retreat in US Treasury yields boosted demand for the bullions."