Gold prices firm as soft dollar, Evergrande crisis lift safe-haven appeal

Gold prices firmed on Friday after falling 1 per cent in the previous session, as concerns over China Evergrande's debt woes drove some investors towards safe-haven bullion while a weaker dollar also lifted the metal's allure for holders of other currencies.

Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $1,752.20 per ounce, as of 9.19 am, after hitting its lowest since August 11 at $1,737.46 on Thursday. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,752.00.

But, US Federal Reserve's signal on an earlier-than-expected rate hike kept gold prices on track for a weekly decline.

A hike in interest rates translates to a higher opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"Asian investors could be building gold to protect against undesirable developments in the Evergrande saga over the weekend," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA said, adding that gold is likely to trade in a $1,740-$1,780 range in the near-term.

Though risk appetite drove gains on the Wall Street, Asian stock markets were on edge as investors fretted over the fate of debt-laden property developer China Evergrande as an interest payment deadline approached.

Meanwhile, the dollar index languished near a one-week low touched on Thursday.

"With global central banks pretty much committing now to a dynamic taper that brings forward rate hikes and that should ultimately be negative for gold," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management said.

The Bank of England said on Thursday the case for higher interest rates "appeared to have strengthened."

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 0.8 per cent to 992.65 tonnes on Thursday from 1,000.79 tonnes on Wednesday.

Silver climbed 0.8 per cent to $22.67 per ounce and was up 1.2 per cent for the week so far.

Palladium rose 0.7 per cent to $1,996.94, though was on track for a third straight weekly decline.

Platinum slipped 0.7 per cent to $982.47. The metal, however, was headed for a 4.3 per cent weekly gain, its biggest in six weeks.

