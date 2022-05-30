Gold prices rise in range-bound trade as dollar dips

Gold prices rise in range-bound trade as dollar dips

A weaker dollar makes bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 30 2022, 09:53 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 09:54 ist

Gold prices firmed in choppy trading on Monday, as a weakening dollar buoyed greenback-priced bullion, although gains were capped by some investors turning to riskier assets in Asia.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,856.86 per ounce, as of 0152 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $1,859.40. "With the 3-day holiday in the US, which means lower liquidity than usual, and a lack of top-tier data until Wednesday, we may find that gold will remain nailed to its tight range around $1,850 unless a new catalyst arrives," City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said.

Federal government offices, stock and bond markets, and the Federal Reserve will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday in the United States.

Despite a mostly positive showing since hitting an over three-month low of $1,786.60 per ounce on May 16, gold prices are on course for a second straight monthly fall for the first time since March 2021, down about 2.4 per cent so far.

"A large part of gold's underperformance has been due to investors moving to cash as equity markets fell, whilst lockdowns in China also dented demand. Typically, June is a bearish month for gold but that seasonal pattern appears to have been shifted forward by one month," Simpson said.

Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher, while the dollar was pinned near five-week lows, as investors wagered on an eventual slowdown in US monetary tightening, albeit after sharp hikes in June and July.

A weaker dollar makes bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. Higher short-term US interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $22.13 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.1 per cent to $954.51, and palladium gained 0.8 per cent to $2,079.39.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Gold
Commodities

What's Brewing

Karnataka misses caravan tourism bus

Karnataka misses caravan tourism bus

DH Toon | 8 years of NDA govt: The economic impact

DH Toon | 8 years of NDA govt: The economic impact

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

New species of Arunachal Macaque named after Sela pass

New species of Arunachal Macaque named after Sela pass

For 1st time, India Post delivers mail using drone

For 1st time, India Post delivers mail using drone

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

 