Google settles US FTC charges of deceptive Pixel 4 ads

Google, iHeartMedia settle charges of deceptive Pixel 4 ads with FTC, US states

The allegations were settled by the companies, who agreed to pay $9.4 million in penalties

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Nov 29 2022, 03:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 03:49 ist
Google logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The US Federal Trade Commission and seven US states reached a settlement with Alphabet Inc's Google and iHeartMedia Inc over allegations of deceptive ads promoting Google's Pixel 4 smartphone, the FTC said.

the FTC said in a statement on Monday that the companies aired nearly 29,000 deceptive endorsements by radio personalities promoting their use of and experience with Google’s Pixel 4 phone in 2019 and 2020.

The allegations were settled by the companies, who agreed to pay $9.4 million in penalties, the FTC said.

"Google and iHeartMedia paid influencers to promote products they never used, showing a blatant disrespect for truth-in-advertising rules," FTC official Samuel Levine said.

In 2019, Google hired iHeartMedia and 11 other radio networks in 10 major markets to have on-air personalities record and broadcast endorsements of the Pixel 4 phone, according to the FTC.

The seven states to join the FTC were New York, Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts and Texas.

The ads ran in English and Spanish and allegedly violated consumer protection laws, the FTC and the seven states said.

Google and iHeartMedia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Google
Business News
US news
United States

What's Brewing

Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

Indore plans 1st retail municipal bond for solar plant

Indore plans 1st retail municipal bond for solar plant

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar's camels

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar's camels

WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox

WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox

K'taka: Prof calls student 'Kasab', video goes viral

K'taka: Prof calls student 'Kasab', video goes viral

Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over

Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over

 