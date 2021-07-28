Google props up Nasdaq after biggest drop in two months

Google props up Nasdaq after biggest drop in over two months

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 28 2021, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 20:06 ist
Nasdaq. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Nasdaq rose on Wednesday as record quarterly earnings from Google-parent Alphabet helped heavyweight technology stocks steady after their worst sell-off in more than two months in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.4 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 35,109.95. The S&P 500 rose 1.5 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 4,402.95​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 55.1 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 14,715.664 at the opening bell

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Google
US Stocks
Nasdaq
Markets

What's Brewing

A hand sanitiser that you can wear like a wristwatch?

A hand sanitiser that you can wear like a wristwatch?

Women triumphant in Tokyo as Biles talks mental health

Women triumphant in Tokyo as Biles talks mental health

In Pics | Father-son duos who occupied CM’s chair

In Pics | Father-son duos who occupied CM’s chair

ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli, Rahul maintain top 10 spots

ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli, Rahul maintain top 10 spots

Swimming is good for your brain

Swimming is good for your brain

 