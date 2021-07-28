Google props up Nasdaq after biggest drop in over two months

The Nasdaq rose on Wednesday as record quarterly earnings from Google-parent Alphabet helped heavyweight technology stocks steady after their worst sell-off in more than two months in the previous session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.4 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 35,109.95. The S&P 500 rose 1.5 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 4,402.95, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 55.1 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 14,715.664 at the opening bell
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube