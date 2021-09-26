Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace: Report

Alphabet Inc's Google will take a smaller cut when customers buy software from other vendors on its cloud marketplace, CNBC reported on Sunday.
The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3 per cent from 20 per cent, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter.
"Our goal is to provide partners with the best platform and most competitive incentives in the industry. We can confirm that a change to our Marketplace fee structure is in the works and we'll have more to share on this soon," a Google Cloud spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.
Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election
Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet
When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!
How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives
Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance
Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs
Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary
Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry
PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US
Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja