Google to 'cooperate' with CCI after SC's Android order

Google vows to cooperate with CCI after Supreme Court's Android decision

On Thursday, Google lost a challenge in the Supreme Court to block the directives, getting seven days to comply

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 20 2023, 09:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 09:32 ist
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruled in October that Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, exploited its dominant position in Android. Credit: Reuters Photo

Google said on Friday it will cooperate with India's antitrust authority after the country's top court upheld an antitrust order forcing the US firm to change how it markets its popular Android platform.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruled in October that Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, exploited its dominant position in Android and told it to remove restrictions on device makers, including those related to pre-installation of apps. It also fined Google $161 million (Rs 1,306 crore).

Also Read — SC refuses to stay order to Google to change Android ecosystem

On Thursday, Google lost a challenge in the Supreme Court to block the directives, getting seven days to comply.

"We remain committed to our users and partners and will cooperate with the CCI on the way forward," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

"We are reviewing the details of yesterday’s decision," Google said, adding that it would continue pursue its legal challenge to the Android decision.

($1 = Rs 81.17)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Google
Business News
CCI
Android
Supreme Court

What's Brewing

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

 