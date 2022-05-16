Govt puts Pawan Hans sale on hold over NCLT order

Govt puts Pawan Hans sale on hold over NCLT order against winning consortium member

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had last month passed an order reportedly after Almas Global failed to make payments to creditors

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2022, 19:45 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 19:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government has put on hold the sale of Pawan Hans as it is legally examining an NCLT order against Almas Global, which is part of the winning consortium, an official said on Monday.

"We will do a legal examination of the NCLT order before proceeding further. Letter of Award has not been issued," the official said. 

Last month, the government selected M/s Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd, a consortium of M/s Big Charter Private Limited, M/s Maharaja Aviation Private Limited and M/s Almas Global Opportunity Fund SPC, as the winning bidder for Pawan Hans. 

Star9 Mobility had quoted Rs 211.14 crore for Pawan Hans, which was above the Reserve Price of Rs 199.92 crore fixed by the government on the basis of valuation carried out by the transaction adviser and asset valuer.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had last month passed an order reportedly after Almas Global failed to make payments to creditors of a Kolkata-based company under an approved resolution plan. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NCLT
Pawan Hans
Business News

What's Brewing

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Bento Cakes—the trending Korean dessert everyone loves

Bento Cakes—the trending Korean dessert everyone loves

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in world

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in world

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

 