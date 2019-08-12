Hyderabad to host Game Developers Conference on Nov 22

The 11th edition of India Game Developers Conference (IDGC) would be held here on November 22 to showcase the latest development of the game industry in the country. The event would debate on new trends and inventiveness in the functions and contents in the digital entertainment industry, a press release from the organisers said on Monday.

"The industry is maturing and we believe IGDC continues to be the must-attend conference to catch the latest trends, market intelligence, success stories, upskill with great talks and workshops, meet investors," chairperson of the conference and founder and former CEO of Dhruva Interactive Rajesh Rao said. Of course, everyone in the Indian gaming ecosystem would be there, he said.

This year, IGDC would be hosting over 3,000 industry professionals, 200 industry expert speakers, eight major tracks, 10 major events, 200 expo stalls, 25 publishers and 25 investors, the release said.