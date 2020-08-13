Hyundai launches mobility membership for customers

Hyundai Motor India Limited, one of India’s largest car manufacturers, on Thursday announced the launch of its mobility membership to fulfill the different needs of its customers throughout their ownership journey.

Called ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’, the scheme has been curated across categories to provide exclusive benefits and enhanced convenience for all the new customers.

“Through these endeavours we at Hyundai aim to become the Lifetime Partner of our Valued Customers in Automotive and beyond. We will cater to the diverse needs of our customers and closely knit a long-lasting relation through this unique initiative,” S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said.

Hyundai has collaborated with reputed partners to form an ecosystem catering to the 3 key pillars of customer needs under the ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ which are Core Car-Carefree Driving, Mobility- Always on the Move and Lifestyle.

It has partnered with Gaana, Zee5, Dineout, Sterling, 1Mg, Fitternity, Eazydiner, Chaayos, OYO, Portronics, Lenskart, Housejoy and Vedantu for the membership programme.

“With the new ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’, HMIL will continue to build a strong connection with its Valued Customers and keep adding additional partners and benefits regularly to ensure a Happy Life for Hyundai Car Owners,” the company said.