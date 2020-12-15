India Post, IPPB customers can now transact money through app DakPay

Customers of the Department of Post (India Post) and the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) can now operate their banking service through the app DakPay.

DakPay will provide digital financial and assisted banking services provided by India Post and IPPB through the postal network across the country. It will facilitate services such as sending money, scanning QR codes and making payments for services and merchants digitally. It will also provide interoperable banking services to the customers with any bank in the country.

Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday unveiled the app.

"This innovative service will not only give access to banking services and postal products online but also is a unique concept where one can order and avail postal financial services at doorsteps," Prasad said while launching the app.

DakPay brings simplified payment solutions to all by offering all customers access to the banking and payments products and services either through an app, Postal Secretary and IPPB board Chairman Pradipta Kumar Bisoi said.