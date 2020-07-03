Indian govt has no outstanding loans from RBI in week 26

Indian govt had no outstanding loan from RBI in week 26

  Jul 03 2020
The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended June 26, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the prior week as well.

State governments had 34.16 billion rupees ($457.58 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended June 26, compared with 46.63 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 74.6533 Indian rupees)

