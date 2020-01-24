Indian govt's outstanding loans from RBI at $12.34 bln

Indian govt's outstanding loans from RBI at $12.34 bln in week to Jan 17

  Jan 24 2020
  • updated: Jan 24 2020, 17:55pm ist

The Indian government had 877.35 billion rupees ($12.34 billion) of outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Jan. 17, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 606.05 billion rupees outstanding loans last week.

State governments had loans worth 74.99 billion rupees from the RBI in the week ended Jan. 17, compared with 75.89 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 71.0700 Indian rupees)

