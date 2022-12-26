Indians spent 1100 cr minutes travelling in Uber cabs in 2022

Indians spent 1100 cr minutes travelling in Uber

  • Dec 26 2022, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 14:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Ride-hailing platform Uber in its annual analysis has said that Indians have spent 1100 cr minutes travelling in its cabs in 2022.

While most Uber trips were booked between 5 pm. and 6 pm., the most popular day of the week for booking was Saturday, according to the company.

"The year 2022 saw Indians start travelling big again, and cities swinging back open for business after the pandemic. Uber trips during the year covered as many as 4.5 billion kilometres, which is the distance from Earth all the way to Neptune, the last planet in the solar system since Pluto got kicked out of the team," said the company.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the most popular product in terms of the number of trips was Uber Go, with Uber Auto coming in a very close second.

Among the cities with the highest number of Uber trips in 2022 were Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The top five cities with intercity routes in 2022 were Mumbai to Pune, Mumbai to Nashik, Delhi to Agra, Jaipur to Chandigarh, and Lucknow to Kanpur.

During the year, Uber expanded into several new cities, becoming the first ridesharing company to have a presence in all seven Northeast sister states.

Uber is now present in 123 cities in India.

