Indonesian capital seeks $698 mn for rail expansion

Indonesian capital seeks more funds, strategic partners for rail expansion

Reuters
Reuters, Jakarta,
  • Jul 10 2020, 10:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 10:34 ist
A Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train arrives at a station during its full trial run in Jakarta, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters Photo

The operator of the Indonesian capital's mass rapid transport network is seeking 10 trillion rupiah ($698 million) in extra funds to complete a second line, and hopes to find strategic partners for a third and fourth line, a senior executive said.

Municipally owned Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Jakarta is seeking more funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to complete its 12 km (7.5 miles), second-phase development, and combine that with financing from local investors, its president, William Sabandar, told Reuters

"What we are suggesting is to have a blended financing in which on top of government-to-government lending, we are also looking for a strategic partner to build some transit-oriented-development," Sabandar said in an interview.

MRT Jakarta would generate extra revenue by offering rights to build around the metro stations, with talks underway for such licences in three areas, starting this year, he added.

The MRT opened last year after two decades in the making and was developed with Japanese expertise and 38.5 trillion rupiah in JICA loans. It is the centrepiece of President Joko Widodo's infrastructure ambitions, which aim to alleviate some of the world's worst traffic congestion.

Tens of billions of dollars have been pledged over the next 10 years to modernise Jakarta's transportation.

Restrictions to control coronavirus infections have hurt MRT Jakarta's revenues, Sabandar said, with average daily passengers slumping from a high of 90,000 a day to about 4,000 in April and May. That has since picked up to about 23,000 daily passengers.

MRT Jakarta is exploring new alternative funding for its third and fourth phase development east and west Jakarta, from corporate and municipal bonds to strategic partnerships with multilateral lenders such as Germany's KfW and the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

"We still see the possibility of having investors partner up with MRT to build the next lines," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

JICA
Indonesia
Jakarta
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

What's Brewing

Scientists try to find Covid-19 drug, virus finds them

Scientists try to find Covid-19 drug, virus finds them

India concerned over US foreign students' visa decision

India concerned over US foreign students' visa decision

Five-star Leeds close in on Premier League return

Five-star Leeds close in on Premier League return

Vikas Dubey flown to Kanpur after arrest in MP's Ujjain

Vikas Dubey flown to Kanpur after arrest in MP's Ujjain

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

 