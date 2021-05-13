Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal buys company's shares worth Rs 100 crore

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal on Wednesday purchased shares worth Rs 100 crore of the IT major through an open market transaction.
Shibulal bought over 7.58 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,317.95 a piece, taking the total value of the transaction to Rs 100 crore, according to latest block deal data on BSE.
With the deal, Shibulal's shareholding in the company has increased to 0.07 per cent, a regulatory filing by Infosys said.
At the end of March quarter, Shibulal held 0.05 per cent stake in the company.
As per a separate filing, Shibulal's wife, Kumari, sold over 7.58 lakh shares on Wednesday at the same price of Rs 1,317.95 apiece.
Post the transaction, her shareholding has come down to 0.19 per cent from 0.21 per cent.
On Wednesday, shares of Infosys closed flat at Rs 1,326.95 apiece on BSE.
