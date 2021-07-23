Investors wealth grows by over Rs 4 lakh crore in 2 days

Investors' wealth has risen by Rs 4,09,200.15 crore in two days of market rally, taking the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies to a fresh high of Rs 235.11 lakh crore on Friday.

In the equity market, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained 138.59 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 52,975.80.

In the previous session, the benchmark had ended 638.70 points or 1.22 per cent higher.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped Rs 4,09,200.15 crore in two days to reach its lifetime high of Rs 2,35,11,063.15 crore at close of trade on Friday.

"Domestic indices continued to advance ahead tracking rising global risk appetite and higher domestic inflows from local investors. Earnings season continued to pump in optimism in India & global markets while the Fed is set to deliberate their easy-money policy in the meeting ahead," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

ICICI Bank was the biggest gainer with a jump of 3.18 per cent followed by ITC, SBI, HCL Tech and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, L&T, HUL, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and NTPC were among the laggards, falling up to 1.80 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended flat.

Sectorally, BSE realty, bankex, FMCG and finance indices rose up to 1.46 per cent, while capital goods, industrials, telecom and consumer durables fell up to 0.85 per cent.