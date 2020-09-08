ITCs e-choupal 4.0 may cover eastern states in future

West Bengal and eastern states that remains out of ITC Ltds Rs 10,000 crore agriculture supply chain project coverage till now could benefit in the future after the diversified business entity rolls out the e-choupal 4.0 project pan India.

ITC had said e-choupal 4 plans to increase the coverage of farmers in this project from four to 10 million. E-choupal launched in June 2000, now covers four million farmers in 10 states but none are from the eastern region.

"E-choupal 4.0 will start in certain areas to test the concept and then the idea is to roll out on a pan India basis. It is a solution integrator so that it can provide customised, contextual information and services to the farmers," ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri told reporters on Monday.

He did not speak categorically about plans for the agriculture supply value chain for West Bengal or eastern states.

The companys e-choupal 4.0 will see modern technologies including drones and other cutting edge tech intervention.

Puri said that e-choupal 4 will help increase farm income by another 30 per cent.

Speaking about West Bengal he said that the company has a large concentration of several other investments including hospitality, food, paperboard and an upcoming personal care facility in the state.

In the past, the company had said it was open to more opportunities.

ITC already works in 24 crops and 300 farmers producers organisations across the country.

Agriculture is a key sector in the journey ahead to reboot and revive in the pandemic where the company aims for growth with employment generation and improved green index.