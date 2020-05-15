Johnson & Johnson India includes family benefits for same gender partner

Johnson & Johnson India on Friday announced same-gender partner benefits mediclaim, as well as inclusion in other family benefits like holiday plan, relocation policy, refundable medical advance and adoption leave on the occasion of International Day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia (IDAHOTB).

“We believe in making inclusion real, and are offering equal benefits for LGBTQ employees to include various family benefits including mediclaim cover to same-gender partners. This comes at a time when such coverage is difficult for a standalone LGBTQ+ customer, it becomes much easier if the company takes responsibility. We want to provide a safe work environment that supports every individual in feeling integrated and equal,” Johnson & Johnson India Head - Human Resources, Emrana Sheikh said in a statement.

Last year, Johnson & Johnson India on the IDAHOTB reaffirmed its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community by creating Employee Resource Group Open and Out and also participated in the Queer Azaadi Mumbai (QAM) Pride March, it said. "The inclusion of same-gender partners in the mediclaim and other policies will advance the culture of inclusion and create a better employee experience,” Johnson & Johnson D&I Sponsor and Managing Director Janssen India (a pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson) Sarthak Ranade added.