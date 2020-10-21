Kia Motors receives over 50,000 bookings for compact SUV Sonet

Kia Motors receives over 50K bookings for compact SUV

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 21 2020, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 14:25 ist
Logo on a Kia car. Credit: Reuters Photo

Kia Motors India on Wednesday said it has received over 50,000 bookings for its compact SUV Sonet within two months of commencing the process.

This record booking number affirms Sonet's status as a game-changer by customers in the highly competitive compact SUV category, the company said in a statement.

The 50,000 booking milestone by the model has been attained within two months of opening of bookings on August 20, it added.

"The company received a staggering response from Indian consumers, with an average of two orders placed every three minutes since it started accepting bookings," Kia Motors India said.

In September, 9,266 units of the Sonet were dispatched, making it the leader of the compact SUV segment within 12 days of its price announcement and market launch, it noted.

The Sonet comes with both petrol and diesel engines, priced between Rs 6.71 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

