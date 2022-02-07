L&T, Microsoft ink MoU to develop regulated sector cloud offering

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Microsoft India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a regulated sector focused cloud offering to empower customers with the best-of-breed cloud computing and infrastructure services.

In line with emerging regulations, L&T and Microsoft will co-engage with a defined set of large customers in regulated sectors to develop architectures and roadmaps to modernise their traditional data centres to potentially hybrid models and advance their digital transformation goals.

S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro said: “India is at the cusp of enormous cloud adoption, as innovation, scale and agility become critical determinants for enterprises grow and compete globally. Our partnership with Microsoft aims to accelerate hybrid cloud transition for large customers in regulated sectors, while maintaining the highest benchmarks of compliance, security, and governance. As enablers of India’s digital transformation vision, our ambition is to support organisations in their journey to become digital natives and future ready businesses.”

As per the present norms, the MoU will focus on engaging customers in the Indian jurisdiction, with the potential to extend this partnership to other jurisdictions in the future, as agreed between the two companies. At an appropriate time, L&T and Microsoft will consider possible partnership structures to continue to collaborate for the performance of this MoU.

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said: “The government’s drive for ‘Digital India’ and the unprecedented digital momentum across the country has led to a recalibration of the cloud infrastructure requirements. Microsoft is excited to collaborate with L&T to support the public sector and the other regulated industries as they seek to accelerate digital services to benefit all parts of India. This partnership will enable development of a scalable cloud infrastructure model for these sectors to accelerate their digital innovation, in alignment with the data location and security needs of India.”

Watch latest videos by DH here: