Mahindra Holidays posts Q3 net loss at Rs 67.34 lakh

Mahindra Group firm Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 67.34 lakh for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2.03 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal, MHRIL said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 489.14 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 588.26 crore a year ago, it added.

Shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India closed at Rs 227.90 per scrip on BSE, 6 per cent up from its previous close.