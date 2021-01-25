Mahindra Holidays posts Q3 net loss at Rs 67.34 lakh

Mahindra Holidays posts Q3 net loss at Rs 67.34 lakh

Shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India closed at Rs 227.90 per scrip on BSE

  • Jan 25 2021, 16:27 ist
Mahindra Group firm Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 67.34 lakh for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2.03 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal, MHRIL said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 489.14 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 588.26 crore a year ago, it added.

Shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India closed at Rs 227.90 per scrip on BSE, 6 per cent up from its previous close. 

