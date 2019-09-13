Mahindra to open media innovation lab in Manchester

IT firm Tech Mahindra on Friday said it is setting up a media innovation lab in Manchester, UK to develop next-generation solutions.

The lab in Manchester will leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) offerings and fuel co-innovation, targeting media customers in Manchester Media City and nearby regions, a statement said.

The lab will help in delivering qualitative content to end-customers quickly and monetise the value of content faster, it added.

The lab will focus on future business models and underlying use cases focusing on millennials, Gen Z and Gen X. The announcement was made on the back of IBC 2019 (International Broadcasting Convention).

"The media and entertainment industry is transforming at a rapid pace, and as a digital transformation partner, we need to participate in that change to drive maximum growth. As part of our TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is leveraging next-generation technologies to drive innovation to deliver an enhanced experience to customers globally," Tech Mahindra President EMEA Business Vikram Nair said.

The company already has a Makers Lab in Manchester that focuses on innovation to solve real business problems, and the media innovation lab is a continuation of the journey towards creating future-ready solutions, he added.